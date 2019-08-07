Wednesday Severe Weather Threat

Heading into the afternoon hours, we will be watching portions of Arkansas for the threat of severe weather. That is why a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 PM.

Severe weather won’t be widespread but a few isolated thunderstorms will be capable of producing brief, strong wind gusts as well as hail. Those are the main threats with any thunderstorm that can reach that status.

Any thunderstorm will be capable of producing a heavy downpour and lightning regardless if it reaches severe status.

We will be keeping an eye on the sky for you but if you hear thunder, be sure to head indoors and let the storm pass on by.