Wet Pattern Rest of This Week

A wet pattern shaping up for Arkansas the rest of this week as a weak cold front approaches and stalls near the State. A disturbance moving along the front brings a around of some showers and a few thunderstorms again Thursday.

A couple of additional round of some showers are likely Friday into Friday night. Total rainfall amounts may be heavy in some spots, especially Northern Arkansas where 1 to 3 inches of rain with locally heavier amounts possible through Friday. Rainfall amounts will generally be less South, although some locally heavier amounts are possible.

A couple of isolated strong storms are possible Thursday and Friday. The main concerns will be some brief strong wind gusts and heavy downpours.