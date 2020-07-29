Wet Pattern Rest of This Week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A wet pattern shaping up for Arkansas the rest of this week as a weak cold front approaches and stalls near the State. A disturbance moving along the front brings a around of some showers and a few thunderstorms again Thursday.

A couple of additional round of some showers are likely Friday into Friday night. Total rainfall amounts may be heavy in some spots, especially Northern Arkansas where 1 to 3 inches of rain with locally heavier amounts possible through Friday. Rainfall amounts will generally be less South, although some locally heavier amounts are possible.

A couple of isolated strong storms are possible Thursday and Friday. The main concerns will be some brief strong wind gusts and heavy downpours.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories