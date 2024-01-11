LITTLE ROCK, Ark- With winter weather in full swing, it is important to prepare and be sure your homes are winter weather ready.

Ace Hardware in downtown Little Rock shared tips on how to winterize your home:

Make sure to keep flashlights and spare batteries close in case of a power outage.

Get pipe covers to protect pipes from freezing and keep water faucets dripping.

Make sure to use sealing tact to seal any holes are cracks to prevent air from coming in and out of your home.

Get new wiper blades for car window and make sure tires are at the proper pressure.

For more tips or to get winter supplies for your home, visit your local hardware store.