LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Several Arkansas communities reported damage after a line of powerful storms crossed the state early Friday morning.

Damage was primarily limited to trees or powerlines blowing over as winds from the storm over 70 mph were reported by the National Weather Service. In some cases, however, reports were made to the NWS about falling trees damaging buildings and winds damaging roofs in two cities.

One home was reported damaged in Tillar, in the southeast corner of the state, from a tree blowing over. Hampton, in south Arkansas, reported high winds, with social media posters showing several damaged homes and the roof off a school.

High winds downing trees were reported to the NWS in Sheridan, Holly Grove, Hot Spring Village near Lake Balboa, Harris Brake south of Perry and Malvern. An outbuilding just outside Humphry was reportedly damaged, with further reports of trees down in the area.

In the wake of the storm, the Arkansas Storm Team is calling for snowfall Sunday afternoon, preceded by temperatures dropping through Tuesday, where the low will be a chilling 8 degrees.