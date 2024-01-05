LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The snow is coming down in parts of Arkansas, and some viewers are capturing the moment.

Snowflakes are falling in northwest Arkansas as well as parts of central Arkansas. Check out some photos viewers sent in below.

Snow in Hot Springs

Picture of snowball in Hot Springs

Snow in Little Rock

Snow in Hot Springs Village

Snow in Hot Springs

Snow in Yell County

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for northwest Arkansas and portions of central Arkansas from 4 a.m. to noon.

The Arkansas Storm Team predicted that snow totals could be more than one inch in the northern part of the state.

Though the snow is exciting to see, rain will also move into central Arkansas, specifically areas south of I-30 and south of I-40 east of Little Rock.

