BENTON, Ark. – The below-zero wind chills Tuesday morning didn’t stop a group of kids in Benton from getting out and enjoying the snow.

Tara Shelton gathered her kids and headed for one of the biggest hills in their neighborhood.

About a dozen friends and their parents slid down in innertubes or on sleds, enjoying an Arkansas rarity.

“I was thinking how could it snow? Like how?” one of the neighborhood kids, Matt Clark, said.

Clark said this is the first time he’s seen this much snow, and he didn’t want it to go to waste.

Sledding started at 8 a.m. Monday morning and continued through Tuesday afternoon.

“You got to have a running start and then you just got to slide on your stomach on your sled,” 10-year-old Sadie Shelton said.

Parents said its fun to watch their kids in the snow and hope to be able to for the next few days.