LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Even in the snow and ice, firefighters are still getting called to assist in fires, medical emergencies, and car accidents, all while trying to stay safe and warm themselves.

The extreme winter weather is leading the Little Rock Fire Department to increase the number of firefighters on duty.

Crews are preparing their engines and ladder trucks with chains and cables to get around on the snowy roads.

LRFD Captain Jacob Lear-Sabowsky noted that firefighters are facing many of the same challenges as homeowners in terms of dealing with the cold.



“Just like in individuals’ homes, we have trouble with water freezing as well,” Lear-Sabowsky said. “Water is our main extinguishing agent for structure fires. When a crew comes out take a break and send another crew in, if they put a hose line down, we need to keep them cracked open.”

Department officials said all the calls received by LRFD crews have mainly been medical, but they are predicting as the snow melts and ice begins to form- they will see an uptick in car accidents.