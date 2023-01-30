CENTRAL ARKANSAS – With winter weather moving into central Arkansas late Monday night, several closures across the region have begun popping up to prepare Arkansans to stay off predicted icy roads.

Many governmental and public venues have already announced that they will be closed on Tuesday, which includes:

• The Clinton Presidential Center, including 42 Bar and Table and the Clinton Museum Store

• Faulkner County District Court

• Saline County Courthouse and all Saline County offices

• Little Rock Zoo

• Faulkner County Solid Waste District in Conway

• Central Arkansas Waste Management

Many other locations are expected to make announcements that they are closing due to inclement weather, please check back for updates.