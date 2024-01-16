NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock residents finally have a chance to get rid of their trash after the recent winter storm.

City officials said sanitation trucks will be available for trash and waste disposal at several locations throughout the city on Wednesday.

The following locations will have trucks stationed at them:

Stone Links Clubhouse – Faulkner Lake Road and Hwy 391

Prothro Area at E Bethany and Hwy 161

Pike Plaza Shopping Center at Pike Ave and Pershing Boulevard

Sanitation Parking Lot at 13th and Sycamor

The trucks will be at those locations from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

North Little Rock officials said sanitation trucks plan to be back on routes on Thursday.