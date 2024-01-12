LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Keeping your home prepared during snow and below-freezing temperatures should be a top priority just like getting milk, eggs and bread.

FPC Total Home Maintenance owner Jacob McMorris has been in the plumbing industry for over 10 years. He shared some tips that help prevent busted pipes during the winter weather.

McMorris said “preparation is going to be key,” for the frigid temps headed to central Arkansas starting Sunday afternoon.

The 6 Ps McMorris encourages everyone to follow for their home are “Proper planning prevents poor pitiful performance.”

Before the 30s and below get here, make sure your pipes are wrapped with insulation outside. For the pipes that run inside, he said to make sure those cabinet doors are open so you are letting some of that warm air get in there.

Most importantly to prevent busted pipes, let all your faucets run when temps get below freezing.

“You want to get it to where it’s dripping to a steady portion,” he said. “It doesn’t need to be overdone too much, but make sure you got both lines going at a steady stream of that moving water.”

By both lines, he means both hot and cold water needs to run. McMorris says he’s seen this mistake happen before and “everything underneath the house busted,” costing the homeowner thousands of dollars.

If water from a faucet stops running, completely shut off the water in your home. Before the cold weather sets in, it is important to know where your water valve is a how to shut off your water.

If water stops running, don’t panic. This doesn’t always mean the worst. It’s possible frozen water in the pipe so the next step is to defrost that line.

McMorris said “use a hair dryer or a heat gun if you have one.” He said to not use things like a heater or open flame because it could cause more damage to your pipe.

When turning the water back on, be careful by doing so slowly because some pipes could crack.

Other tips are to unhook water hoses, so you don’t have any standing water at risk of freezing. He also recommended checking sprinklers or irrigation systems by making sure they are turned off and drained.

If you need any plumbing services, McMorris with FPC Total Home Maintenance says call 225-241-0229.