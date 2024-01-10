LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With winter weather and below-freezing temperatures in the forecast for the second weekend of January, everyone is hoping they won’t lose power and can keep their homes warm.

Power companies have the same goal and are doing their best to prevent outages before they arrive. Days before a winter storm, one might expect a lot to look different for linemen, but they say it is not that different than when the temperature is 100 degrees.

“On a day-to-day basis we try to upgrade our system the best we can to prevent damages during storms,” Entergy senior lineman Glenn Krauss said.

Krauss’ team replaced an aged power line Wednesday, other crews checked equipment used more in winter and some trimmed trees. Krauss has worked in the industry for 12 years and said these are the types of things they do year-round.

“You’re always on a loop on your tree cutting,” Krauss said. “It can make a big difference. A lot of outages are caused by our vegetation.”

According to Entergy Communication Specialist Heather Kendrick, the latest technology is used to go above what an eyeball test can see.

“We are able to use AI and satellite imagery to tell us like right now, on a day like today, what trees have the potential to cause outages or to possibly fall,” Kendrick said.

Power companies are also looking at the same forecast and models everyone sees to make their own forecast predicting how many power outages we could see, how long they’ll last, and how many people they’ll need to call in where.

“You’re not going to be able to prevent everything, but if we can prevent the majority of outages, the more people will be able to stay on and the faster we can get lights back on,” Krauss said.

Kendrick said once the cold weather and precipitation combine, it’s a whole different gear for the linemen and 16-hour days or longer are normal. They said the best thing citizens can do to help linemen out is to report outages over the phone or their Entergy app. Also, they ask people to try to stay off the roads, so they can quickly do their work.