ENGLAND, Ark. – Sunday’s snow is still sticking to several communities across the state, and kids are continuing to enjoy it as several communities got an extra day off school Tuesday.

A satellite image from NOAA shows most of the state remained snow-covered, including England, Arkansas, where the roads looked asleep under a blanket of snow in Lonoke County, except when they don’t.

Four-wheelers, like 17-year-old Gary Triplett’s, ripped through the silence. Between breaks to keep warm in freezing temps, he and other kids were doing their favorite things.

“Drifting. That’s definitely the best part,” Triplett said.

Autumn Reed, a 13-year-old in England had a different favorite.

“I like the sledding it’s the most fun part when it snows. You get to ride around and just fall off,” Reed said.

While it was a fun playground for kids, it hasn’t been as fun for some local businesses. Mstri Metcalf, owns a restaurant which was open all weekend.

“It’s been slow, but we’ve been still serving. We’ll get five or less people in a full hour, but we’re still there for those five people,” Metcalf said.

The snow is less of a hindrance and more of a help between each small town where farmland is currently covered with the much-needed moisture.

“Really this is good for the ground and everything. Putting some nutrients in the ground. It’s not hurting anything,” Tommy Hobson explained.

While state roads look clear, small communities are in Metcalf’s words, “waiting for Mother Nature to take its effect.”

Lonoke County children said Mother Nature can take as long as she wants.

“The rest of the week hopefully,” Reed said.

“If it keeps us out of school, I don’t really care,” Triplett concluded.