LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With many Arkansans trying to prepare for the arctic blast coming to the Natural State in the coming days, some say the challenge is two-fold since their homes were severely damaged due to the tornado in March.

For those at Foxcroft Condominiums in Little Rock, some say they’re not just worried about their pipes but the gaping holes in the roofs.

Sara Tiefenthaler lives at the condos and she said she is one of several who are displaced because of the damage to the exterior of their condos. She said it’s “disheartening.”

“With the impending winter weather, I had to reach out via the internet to have the water shut off, so I didn’t have further damage inside my home with the freezing weather coming,” she said.

Tiefenthaler said it’s been a struggle being displaced and having to still pay for multiple things. She said the exterior repairs to the condo have been slow for management.

“They’ve tarped here and there but it usually takes three weeks to get tarping done and they’ve done nothing in preparation for the coming weather,” Tiefenthaler said.

As the snow is expected to come, Tiefenthaler said she has had a plumber come out to drain her hot water heater, however, she is nervous about what will happen to the inside of her condo with the exterior still not fixed.

“I’m worried what little roof I have left if we get any snowfall anything that could have been saved will be gone,” Tiefenthaler said.

She hopes the repairs happen soon so she can move back home.

FOX 16 News reached out to the condominium’s owner, RPM Property Group, about the exterior work that needs to be fixed and they referred us to the Board President for the Power of Attorney. We are waiting on a response.