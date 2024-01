LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a first round of winter weather on Sunday brought snow to most of Arkansas, areas around the Natural State geared up for round two on Monday.

With temperatures expected to stay well below freezing for at least a few days, crews around the state worked to clear roads as best as possible before more snow arrived.

The Arkansas Storm Team and the crews from KARK 4 News & FOX 16 News will be bringing you the latest updates below.