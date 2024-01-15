LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The cold weather in central Arkansas keeping drivers off the roads is also delaying trash removal service for many area residents.

Waste Management announced Monday afternoon that the winter weather bringing snow and frigid temperatures to the area has led the company to suspend service for all customers on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

This covers solid waste, residential recycling and landfill services, with the Two-Pine and Jefferson County landfills being closed for the day as well.

The company said this would affect residential curbside recycling customers in Little Rock, North Little Rock, Sherwood, unincorporated areas of Pulaski County, Pine Bluff and Jefferson County.

While the company confirmed the service disruption for Tuesday, it also noted that it will only resume pickup services when safe to do so.

“The safety of our employees remains paramount to WM,” Waste Management spokesperson Jamie Vernon said. “We will continue to provide the public updates on our service schedule, and we appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding.”

Customers who are missed because of this disruption will have their trash & recycling picked up at their next scheduled service date. If customers have extra recycling due to the delay, Waste Management said it can be left in a cardboard box by the recycling cart.