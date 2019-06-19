“They sold my property today and I must say it was the easiest and by far best outcome I could have imagined. Spent many sleepless nights worrying about this day, and all that worry was for nothing! I did this for my daughter, so she wouldn’t have to deal with my 50 years of accumulating things after I’m gone, and it was far beyond what I had hoped to do. Having just survived 3 days of heavy rain, God gave us a day of sunshine today before more rains coming, yard was soggy, but the buyers came in droves. Excellent advertising and market outreach. They sure earned their money today. We close next month. Joe Wilson and crew are professional in every aspect.

Thank you Wilson!”

Mark Taylor

WILSON AUCTIONEERS, INC. WAS FOUNDED IN 1961 BY JAMES E. WILSON.

James decided on the spot one February morning in 1961 to attend auction school after talking to a local part time auctioneer. James had attended many auctions and was acquainted with the auctioneers in town but all were working in the industry as part timers. There were no full time auctioneers in Hot Springs and James Wilson saw a tremendous opportunity. James enrolled at Fort Smith Auction School and two weeks later went to work making his new profession a full time career.

From the beginning, James was a natural promoter and put all of his energy into his work. He called on local furniture stores and motels to place their extra inventory in his auctions. He went through the newspapers every day checking all of the real estate ads and calling sellers to tell them about his services. During early evening, James would drive his auction truck up and down Albert Pike and Central Avenues, with loud speakers mounted on top of the cab, announcing upcoming auctions.

James was also a stickler for good English, correct spelling and detailed descriptions of what was being sold. He thoroughly went over his ads until he was satisfied with the content. “I wrote my best ads at 5:00 o’clock in the morning”, he recalled. James Wilson was driven by the details in every aspect of the business ….to continue reading click here.