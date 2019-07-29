Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Top Stories
Healthy Lasagna for National Lasagna Day
Top Stories
Thieves cause power outage in Saline County
Multiple agencies investigating officer-involved shooting in Hot Springs
Update: Arrest made in Little Rock shooting on South Martin Street
Update: Officer involved shooting in Hot Springs
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Pig Trail Nation
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Red Sox slugger David Ortiz says he’s glad to be home
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Trade talks heat up, Nats host 1st-place Braves
Top Stories
Germán (9 Ks), Yankees beat Red Sox 9-6, avoid 4-game sweep
Muhammad breaks world record in 400 hurdles at nationals
Morikawa the latest college player to win on PGA Tour
Mets acquire Stroman from Blue Jays for 2 pitching prospects
Keep On Amazing
AR Careers
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Horoscopes
Jobs
Terrell Talk
FOX16 Showcase
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Deadly shooting in Pine Bluff, police say victim found inside vehicle
Wingstock Ticket Giveaway