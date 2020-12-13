Arkansas State hires Butch Jones to lead football program

Alabama analyst and former Tennessee head football coach Butch Jones looks on from the sideline in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

JONESBORO, Ark. – Just two days after announcing the departure of Blake Anderson after seven seasons, Arkansas State University named Alabama analyst coach Butch Jones as the program’s new head coach.

This will be Jones fourth time in the top spot of a college program after runs as the head coach at Tennessee, Cincinnati and Central Michigan before his current three-year stint on Nick Saban’s staff.

In announcing the Red Wolves’ 31st head coach, Athletic Director Terry Mohajir cited Jones’ past successes and his “vision for the program.”

“Butch Jones’ outstanding record of success at both the G5 and P5 levels is evident, and we’re excited to having him leading our football program into the future. He is the only coach over the last 12 years to lead Tennessee to back-to-back nine-win seasons, and he led Cincinnati and Central Michigan to four conference championships over a six-year period. Butch has also worked with one of the most-well-respected coaches in history in Nick Saban the last three years at Alabama,” Mohajir said. “Our candidate pool was fantastic, but following extensive and positive conversations with Butch, while also looking at his winning history, coaching and leadership abilities and vision for our program, we became confident he was the clear choice to be our next head coach.”

“It is truly an honor and privilege to be the head football coach at Arkansas State University,” Jones added. “It is a position that I take great pride in, and I look forward to connecting with our student-athletes to build upon the strong tradition of excellence both on and off the field of play.”

The veteran coach takes over an Arkansas State program that had a down 2020 season following a successful run under Anderson, who was officially named as the new head coach at at Utah State Saturday after leaving Jonesboro.

The Red Wolves are 4-7 this season, with only two conference wins.