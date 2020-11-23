Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Mountain Home man faces rape, sexual assault charges
A-State and UCA game schedules upset after event canceled due to COVID-19 in Mississippi
Fearless Friday Plays of the Week: Quarterfinals
Video
Second stimulus checks: Biden, Democrats push GOP for more virus relief
Storm Team
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
A-State and UCA game schedules upset after event canceled due to COVID-19 in Mississippi
Top Stories
Browns star Garrett to miss second game with COVID-19 virus
Fearless Friday Plays of the Week: Quarterfinals
Video
NBA players hailed by pope at Vatican for demanding justice
The Latest: Maryland football back practicing, hopes to play
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Home for the Holidays
Santa’s Local Gifts
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
Black History Month
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Wolves Den Report: 11-23-20
Wolves Den Report
Posted:
Nov 23, 2020 / 11:54 AM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 23, 2020 / 11:54 AM CST
Arkansas Crime Watch
Gallery
Coronavirus: Questions & answers
Terrell Talk
Gallery
Keep On Amazing
The CW Arkansas
Arkansas Professionals
More Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Second stimulus checks: Biden, Democrats push GOP for more virus relief
Arkansas Storm Team
FOX16 Investigates: Is COVID-19 causing an uptick in child exploitation cases?
Video
Developing: Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspected double homicide, suicide
Video
Little Rock Compassion Center needing help in providing for the homeless this Thanksgiving
Video