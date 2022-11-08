Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
68°
Little Rock
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election HQ
Local News
State News
National News
Coronavirus
Politics from The Hill
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Victory Over Violence
Traffic
Entertainment
Video Center
Good Day
Arkansas Crime Watch
Meet the Team
BestReviews
About BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Newsletters & Alerts
Press Releases
Regional News Partners
Top Stories
Zoo & A: tiger cubs’ tv debut!
Video
Trump: My endorsements made Ron DeSantis
Video
Arkansas to make history with governor’s race
Race for Little Rock mayor puts crime, handling of …
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Red and White Report
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
The Big Game
Top Stories
Georgia is new CFP No. 1, followed by Ohio St, Michigan, …
Top Stories
After winning NAIA title, ex-teammates making giant …
Top Stories
AP source: Suspended Kyrie Irving meets with Adam …
Saturday faces daunting task in preparing Colts for …
Steelers optimistic star LB T.J. Watt will return …
Michigan State among college hoops teams facing tough …
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Yoga Warriors
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Remarkable Women
Donna Terrell’s Family Health
Recipes
Outdoor News
Campus Spotlight
Jobs
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
Your Local Election Headquarters – November 2022 General Election Faulkner County
TOP RACES
STATEWIDE RACES
SENATE AND HOUSE
GENERAL ASSEMBLY
PULASKI
SALINE
JEFFERSON
FAULKNER
ALL RACES
Election Day in Arkansas
Latest Your Local Election Headquarters News
NewsNation exclusive: Trump talks DeSantis, midterms
AR governor’s race will make history
LR mayor’s race heated
Recreational marijuana polls show falling support
AR Senate race leans strongly toward incumbent
Little Rock Mayor ordered to testify in court
What happens to Jan. 6 panel if GOP wins the House?
It’s Election Day in Arkansas
View All Your Local Election HQ
Little Rock Events